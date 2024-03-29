Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after purchasing an additional 196,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $169.21. 3,395,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.24. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

