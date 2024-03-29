Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.09.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,064,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day moving average is $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $203.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

