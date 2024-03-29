Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 940 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,931,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,783. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

