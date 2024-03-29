Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.87. 1,001,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,407. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

