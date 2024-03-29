Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,572,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,343,000 after acquiring an additional 352,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,737,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $694,953,000 after acquiring an additional 163,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,811,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,988,000 after acquiring an additional 349,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after buying an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. 4,731,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,521. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.