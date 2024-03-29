Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 78 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 558,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,020,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,479,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.73. 1,218,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,993. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.96 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.01.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,514,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.25, for a total transaction of $375,619.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,514,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,515. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

