Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.42. 4,778,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,665. The company has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.