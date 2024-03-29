Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 29th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity at Research Solutions

In other Research Solutions news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 20,113 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $52,293.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,068,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,977,252.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,657 shares of company stock valued at $325,225. Corporate insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 26.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Research Solutions by 19.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

About Research Solutions

Shares of RSSS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.16. 39,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,448. Research Solutions has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

