RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,504 ($44.28) and last traded at GBX 3,546 ($44.81). Approximately 8,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 16,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,592 ($45.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHIM shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($50.55) to GBX 4,300 ($54.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($48.02) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($42.97) to GBX 4,000 ($50.55) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,509.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,132.83. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,205.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of €1.25 ($1.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is 5,290.10%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

