Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Down 0.2%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.68 and last traded at $54.81. 8,032,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 8,372,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.