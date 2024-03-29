Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.66

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 770634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

