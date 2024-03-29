SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 432 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.62. 34,540,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,660,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

