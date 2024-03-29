SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. 9,807,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,975,794. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

