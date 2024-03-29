SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.87. 1,119,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,722. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

