Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.99

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Senior Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Senior
Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
