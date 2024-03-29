Short Interest in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Increases By 57.9%

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALY. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1306 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.