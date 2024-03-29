Short Interest in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Drops By 58.3%

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOCN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $802,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 121.9% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BOCN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $11.41.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

