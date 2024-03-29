Short Interest in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Expands By 252.3%

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 252.3% from the February 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

