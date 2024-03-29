Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Rises By 204.5%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 204.5% from the February 29th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 20.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.61. 127,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,813. The stock has a market cap of $48.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.