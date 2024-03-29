Short Interest in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Rises By 50.9%

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the February 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBL International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
CBL International Stock Performance
BANL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 6,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285. CBL International has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.
About CBL International
CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CBL International
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.