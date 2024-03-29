Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Increases By 70.8%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the February 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.89. 30,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,393. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1483 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

