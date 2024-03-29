Short Interest in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Increases By 70.8%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the February 29th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $46.89. 30,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,393. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.18 and a 12-month high of $47.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1483 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
