Short Interest in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Decreases By 27.2%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. 13,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,429. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 39.06%. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

