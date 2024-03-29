Short Interest in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Decreases By 27.2%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the February 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:MEIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. 13,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,429. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
