Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Declines By 26.9%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 29th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE PRT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.18. 75,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,294. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%.
PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.
