Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Decreases By 50.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.42. 11,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,443. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15.
