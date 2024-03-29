Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Decreases By 50.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.42. 11,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,443. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

