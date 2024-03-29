Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Declines By 54.2%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the February 29th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TTNMF remained flat at $1.91 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
