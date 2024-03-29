Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Drops By 28.9%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 800,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSEM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. 460,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
