Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Drops By 28.9%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 800,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 686,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of TSEM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. 460,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,931,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,441,000 after buying an additional 552,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,726,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,726,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,160,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,535 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

