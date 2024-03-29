Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Declines By 87.9%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the February 29th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,167. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0334 per share. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

