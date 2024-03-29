Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Declines By 28.6%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
TSGTY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 570. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $55.31.
About Tsingtao Brewery
