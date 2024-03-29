SmarDex 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.86 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, SmarDex has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $151.79 million and $1.86 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.02145353 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,774,172.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

