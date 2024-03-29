Smog (SMOG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $916,283.43

Smog (SMOG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Smog has a total market capitalization of $129.82 million and $916,283.43 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smog token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smog has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Smog

Smog launched on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.17398487 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,140,750.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

