Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.99

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.99 and last traded at $74.95, with a volume of 626790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

