SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.01

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.01 and last traded at $123.01, with a volume of 7896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.81.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $627.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.