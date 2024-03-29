Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Shares Down 2.1%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 74,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 180,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Splash Beverage Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

