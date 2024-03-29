Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Purchases 520 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 37,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.74. 8,331,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810,399. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.67. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.