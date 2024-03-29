StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
National Western Life Group stock opened at $491.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.70. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $492.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.08.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
