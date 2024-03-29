StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

National Western Life Group stock opened at $491.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.70. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $226.62 and a fifty-two week high of $492.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.08.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 330.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

