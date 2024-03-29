Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $10.66 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,751,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Shares of UNH opened at $494.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

