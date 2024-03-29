SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Trading 0% Higher

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.95. 4,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

