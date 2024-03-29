Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the February 29th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,210.0 days.
Temenos Price Performance
Shares of TMNSF stock remained flat at $72.77 during trading hours on Friday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15.
About Temenos
