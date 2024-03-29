TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in March

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRRVF remained flat at $45.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $45.07.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

