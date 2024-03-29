TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in March

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
TerraVest Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TRRVF remained flat at $45.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. TerraVest Industries has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $45.07.
About TerraVest Industries
