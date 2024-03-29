Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Up 1%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 2,598,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 588,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 559,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 564.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 516,629 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

