TFB Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,310 Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 795,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,928,000 after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Robert Half by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.46. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

