TFB Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,467 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. 132,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,280. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

