TFB Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA QEFA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,760. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94.
SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile
The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.
