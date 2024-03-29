TFB Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA QEFA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,760. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.