TFB Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 107,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 35,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 156,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter.

FSIG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.77. 508,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $19.02.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

