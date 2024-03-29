TFB Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,911 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at PulteGroup
In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PulteGroup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.62. 1,624,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $120.89.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.
PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
