TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after purchasing an additional 605,957 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.11. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

