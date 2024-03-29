TFB Advisors LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $866,650,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,242,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,281. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

