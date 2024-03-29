TFB Advisors LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.50. 240,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,095. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 62.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

