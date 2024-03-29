The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE HD traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,108,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,391. The company has a market capitalization of $380.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

