thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 50.8% in March

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,400 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 29th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 589.3 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 1,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

